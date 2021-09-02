KINNAMON, James A.



79, of Enon passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at the Kobacker House Hospice in Columbus. He was born on



September 16, 1941, in Los



Angles, California, the son of the late Dorence Kinnamon and Virginia Bibbens. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served our country proudly during the Vietnam War. Jim retired from WPAFB with over 30 years of service. He was a member and trustee at the Knob Prairie UCC. Jim was a member and trustee of the Enon Community Historical Society and Apple Butter Festival. He was honored to be the first recipient of the Enon Citizen of the Year Award in 1994 and was awarded the Fowble Award in 1996. Jim was also a member, treasurer, and secretary for the Good Sam Triple Creek Camping Club. He enjoyed traveling and being on the open road. Jim was an avid Bengals, Reds, Buckeyes fan and friend to all animals. Survivors include two daughters, Debbie (Delbert) Chapman of Gahanna and Heidi Kinnamon



(Matthew Dicks) of Columbus; five grandchildren, Alexandria, McKenzie, Zachary (Kenzie) Chapman, Calvin Dicks and Lily Kinnamon; three sisters, Dona (Ron) Hebblethewaite, Sue (Bob) Carlson and Denise (Tom) Hilterman; two brothers, Mark (Cheryl) Bibbens and Wayne (Linda) Bibbens and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Sandra L. Kinnamon. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021, from 4-7 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 10:30 am in the Enon Knob Prairie United Church of Christ, 203 W Main St, Enon with Pastor Lou Vetri officiating. Burial will follow in the Enon Cemetery. You may express condolences to the



