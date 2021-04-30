KINLIN, Donna C.



Donna C. Kinlin of Fleming Island, Florida, peacefully passed away while surrounded by her four children on April 26, 2021. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Donald J. Kinlin. Donna is



survived by her children Karen (Barb) Kinlin, Donald Kinlin II, Joseph (Lisa) Kinlin, Kevin (Pam) Kinlin; nine grandchildren Brandon Kinlin, Donald Kinlin III, Kelli Kinlin, Ryan Kinlin, Tanner Wilson, Kathleen Kinlin, Sean Kinlin, Jackson Kinlin, and Carter Kinlin; three great-grandchildren Dale, Kole, and Patrick Kinlin. Donna was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 5, 1942, to the late Phillip McGrath and Sarah Waters. While raising four children, she obtained several



degrees, including two Master Degrees (in English and



Business Administration). Donna retired as an Air Force senior civilian in business and cost management, and worked for



several Air Force programs, including the F-22 major acquisition. Over the years she was a teacher, tutor for Russian



immigrants, guardian ad litem for underprivileged children, as well as an avid reader and world traveler. Donna loved to dance. Most importantly, Donna will always be remembered for her love of her family. Don and Donna will be buried



together at the Dayton National Cemetery in Ohio. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to the Alzheimer's Association. To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit



