Kingsborough, Elizabeth

Age 72 of Miamisburg, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022. Liz was preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, Kenneth in 1996. Liz is survived by her 2 children, Alan Kingsborough and Melanie (J. Matthew) Straight, 7 siblings, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME - FAR HILLS CHAPEL and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, with the Mass at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in Liz's name to the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research; www.pancreatic.org or to the Kettering Health Foundation; www.ketteringhealth.org/give/kettering-health-foundation/give-today/Condolences may be sent to the family at



