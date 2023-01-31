KING, Shelby



Shelby King, passed quietly away on January 24, 2023, while sitting in a favorite chair by the window, watching the birds and the school buses come and go. Shelby was the youngest of six boys born to Simon Peter King and Frankie King in Waco, Kentucky, on February 4, 1922. He was married in 1940 to Dorothy Smart, his school sweetheart. They were married 76 years before her passing in March of 2017. They had 6 children-Marlin King (deceased), Marilyn Mohler, Maureen Kelley, Melanie Reno, Matthew King, and Michael King. Shelby was greatly loved and will be missed by 21 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren. Shelby served in World War II as a medic having the rank of staff sergeant. From his high school years in Morrow, Ohio, until his retirement, Shelby worked with wood, selling for Wagner Wood, Wicks, and Smokey Truss Co. In addition, he and his brothers-in-law built 26 homes in the Kettering-Beavercreek area. Shelby would tell you that the most important things in life to him were his wife, his children, his grandchildren, his great-grandchildren, and his great-great-grandchildren. He left a legacy of introducing each of his children to the Lord Jesus Christ, his Savior, who died for our sins, thereby allowing each of us eternal life with Christ and with those we love, if we accept Christ's offer of salvation. A Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm with a service at 1:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Shelby will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife at Mt. Zion Park following the service with full military honors. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave a special message for the family.

