KING, Philomene M.



Age 97, of Kettering, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021. She was known as a dedicated member to the Liederkranz Turner German Club and VFW Post 9927. Services will be held 1PM on Thursday, October 21 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. For Full obituary please visit www.routsong.com.