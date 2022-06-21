springfield-news-sun logo
KING, Cynthia

Obituaries
1 hour ago

KING, Cynthia Marie

Cynthia Marie King, age 50, of Xenia, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022. She is the daughter of Ronald L. and Margaret E. (Spurlock) King; and sister of Jennie King, all surviving. Services will be held privately. Donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton in Cyndi's memory. McColaugh Funeral Home, Xenia, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Funeral Home Information

McColaugh Funeral Home

826 North Detroit Street

Xenia, OH

45385

https://www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

