King, Charles A.
of Dayton, OH, transitioned peacefully on June 21, 2023, at the age of 97 at Kettering Medical Health. To honor Charles's memory, we are holding a celebration of his life on Thursday, July 6, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation with family will be at 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.
