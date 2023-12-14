Kindred, James



James Kindred was born on November 30, 1941, to and Lewis and Ida Bell Harvey Kindred in Opelika, Alabama. He departed this life Saturday December 2, 2023. James leaves to cherish his memory; son Daniel Kindred-Colson, his sisters, Leola (Robert) Thomas, Lover Kindred and Francis (Johnny) Calhoun and children he raised as his own; Denise Colson and Elrondo (LaRhonda) Colson. Friends and family may pay their respects Sat December 16th from 11-12pm until the hour of service at Faith Fellowship Church 1915 Main St. Interment to follow at Woodside Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Preston Charles funeral Home



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com