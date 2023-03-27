Kinder, John Dennis



John Dennis Kinder, age 71, of Liberty Township OH, passed away on March 17, 2023.



John was born in Middletown OH to parents John and Mabel Kinder. After graduating from Middletown High School, he studied music at Bowling Green State University before finishing his business degree at the University of Cincinnati.



After college John went to work for Square D for 19 years before settling his family back home in Ohio to begin working with his mother and father at Kinder Financial Services as a financial planner. John grew the business over the course of 30 years and helped countless people achieve their retirement dreams.



John met his wife, Kaye, while they worked together at Square D. John and Kaye had three children; Michael, Christopher, and Nicholas. In addition to his sons, John was also the proud grandfather of two grandsons, Carson and Jackson.



In his free time, John was an avid sports fan. In addition to his lifelong love of the Bengals and Reds, John was well known at Lakota East High School as the timekeeper for all football, basketball, and soccer games. Even though he already had a full schedule, he would always find time to watch his children and grandchildren compete in their own sports and activities. John served many coaching roles for his son's teams throughout his life, and when not actively involved with the teams, he would become the ultimate super fan. Once his children moved on from competing, John continued his fandom and loved nothing more than watching his grandchildren compete in soccer, football, and baseball.



John is survived by his beloved wife, Kaye Kinder; His sons, Michael (Abby) Kinder, Christopher Kinder, and Nicholas (Ema) Kinder; his grandsons Carson and Jackson Kinder; his sisters Gloria Kovach (Todd), Patty Kinder and Terrie Stover (Bill); along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as his four legged friend Lillie. John is preceded in death by his mother Mabel Kinder and father John F. Kinder.



The family will host friends and family for a Celebration of Life Event at Heatherwoode Golf Club on Sunday June 11 from 1-5 pm. In lieu of flowers, for those that feel compelled, the family is directing donations toward supporting either of John's passions in his honor, Lakota East Athletics or the Humane Society. Links to make a contribution are below:



Lakota East Athletics Donations



https://wedoauctions.com/d/donate.php?slug=johnkinder



Humane Society



https://hsdayton.org/get-involved/donate/



