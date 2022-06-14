springfield-news-sun logo
KINCER, Jimmy

2 hours ago

KINCER, Jimmy Clyde

Age 81, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Jimmy was born June 22, 1940, in Letcher County, KY, to the late Lundy and Della Kincer (Craft).

Jim worked as a welder for Aeronca and retired after 41 years of employment.

Mr. Kincer was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters, and a brother.

Jim is survived by his wife of 29 years, Inez Kincer (Turner); daughters, Dewana (R.J.) Robinson, and Rebecca (Mel) Noble; 6 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

A visitation for Jimmy will be held Wednesday, June 15, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, Ohio 45005, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 PM with Brian Morris Officiating.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Kincer family.




Funeral Home Information

Anderson Funeral Home

1357 E 2nd St

Franklin, OH

45005

