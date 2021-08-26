KINCER, Jerry E.



Age 84 of Vandalia, passed away peacefully at his residence Thursday, August 19, 2021, under the compassionate care of Hospice of Dayton. Jerry was born August 25, 1936, in Mayking, KY, son of the late Charles E. and Ethel (Peterson) Kincer. He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from the Chrysler Corporation after 32 years of service. In his retirement, Jerry's greatest enjoyment came from working with his son, Greg at Dayton Bag and Burlap, and his son-in-law, Greg for Montgomery County.



Jerry always met the world with a smile. He loved animals, Esther Price candy, Elvis, Marlene's famous Christmas decorations, especially the red bows, but most of all, he loved and treasured his family and friends.



Preceded in death by his sisters, Joyce, Sally and Parky, Jerry is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Marlene (Robbins) Kincer. Jerry lovingly raised Tami Kincer, Greg (Angie) Kincer, Kym (Greg) Brush, Leslie (Jason) Hutchison; grandchildren McKenzie (Keith) Schwartz, Whitney (Alex) Hague; great-grandchildren Trent (Madeline) Hutchison, Haley (Joseph) DePoy, Callie Hague, Eva Schwartz, Willa Hague, and Leo Schwartz; beloved nephew Brian Clay and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4:00 pm, Sunday, August 29, 2021, at the Morton and Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia, with a gathering of family and friends from 2:00 pm – until service time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Hospice of Dayton or SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center in Jerry's memory.

