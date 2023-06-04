Kincaid, Clifford Michael



Clifford Michael Kincaid, age 56, of Jackson Township, Ohio passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Mike was born on November 14, 1966, to Cliff and Shirley Kincaid of Dayton, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his beloved father, Clifford, paternal grandparents Frank and May Kincaid, maternal grandparents Nelson and Martha Stapleton, Uncle Bob Jr Stapleton, Uncle Elmer (Dood) and Aunt Grace Kincaid, Aunt Jeanie (Acuff) Kincaid, Uncle Bill Stapleton, cousins Todd Kincaid, James Leon Kincaid Sr., Walter Frank Kincaid Sr., Shirley Kincaid Davidson, Jeff Davidson, and Walter Frank Kincaid Jr. Mike is survived by his mother Shirley Ann (Stapleton) Kincaid, Aunt Sally Stapleton, brothers Dr. Craig (Susan) Kincaid, Doug (Gina) Kincaid and sister Sherry Kay Kincaid; he was "Uncle Mike" to nieces and nephews Ashleigh (Travis) Kincaid Dalton, Mike Kincaid, John (Kylee) Kincaid, Maria Kincaid, Caroline Isenbarger, and Shelby Isenbarger; great nieces and nephews Taj, Aiden, Nova, Stevie, Amelia and John Kelly; special cousins Elmer (Louise) Kincaid, Linda (Kincaid) (David) Rutherford, Pat (Kincaid) (Chip) Underwood, Amy (Tim) Belk, and Joey (Lisa) Stapleton; he was loved by numerous friends. He is also survived by his special cousin and travel buddy James Leon Kincaid, Jr. who thought of Mike as his second dad. Mike professed his love for Christ at Thorn Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Thorn Hill, TN and had a very strong faith. Mike was business owner of Kincaid Excavating and Paving, Inc., and a proud member of the Masonic Lodge, Minerva chapter of Miamisburg, Ohio. He enjoyed his Harley Davidsons, dirtbikes, four wheelers, fishing, and loved all of his friends and family so very much. Mike sponsored many sports teams, contributed for many years to A Special Wish Foundation and many other charities. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Breast Cancer Awareness, or your favorite charity in his honor. Mike was a giver and helped many people during his lifetime. To know Mike was to love him and he will be missed immensely. There will never be another one like Mike Kincaid. Graveside services will be Monday, June 5 at noon, Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements by Sanner Funeral Home.

