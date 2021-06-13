springfield-news-sun logo
KIMREY, Francis "Frank"

Francis "Frank" Kimrey, 90, of Washington Township, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. He is survived by his two daughters, Kathy Dudley (Walt) of Kettering and Kristy

Medina (Juan) of Bluffton, S.C., and granddaughters Emily Monroe (Dudley) of Springboro and Jonathon Medina and Shelby Ludwig of S.C. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna (Scholz) and Frances "Fran" (Ruble).

A funeral service will be held at 8:00pm on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel. Friends and family may visit from 5:00pm until the time of service. A full obituary can be found at the funeral home's website,


www.newcomerdayton.com


