KIMINAS, Angelo M., age 79, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023. Angelo was a Chief Union Steward for Chrysler Corporation for over 30 years and a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. He is survived by his beloved wife, Judy; daughter & son-in-law, Nikki L. & Danny Johnson of Tipp City; son & daughter-in-law, Michael Angelo & Elizabeth Kiminas of Springfield; grandchildren, Joel, Zachary and Brandon; sisters, Annette Kostandaras, Francine Vento, Leah Thompson, Nikki Topoly; and his beloved pet, Leo; other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike on Friday, July 28, 2023 from 5:00  7:00 PM.

Funeral Home Information

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes

5844 Old Troy Pike

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.markerheller.com

