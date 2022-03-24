KIMBROUGH, Bruce Alex



Age 71, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, after a long illness. He was a native of Dayton, and a graduate of



Dunbar High School Class of 1969. Former employee of NCR. He is preceded in death by his parents, Duff and Mary Faye Kimbrough, sister;



Deborah Gladney, and nephew; Nathan Gladney. He is



survived by his daughter; Aneisa R. Kimbrough, granddaughters; Aniea, and Zawna Woodard, great-granddaughter; Aamiyah Erhard, loving



sister; Helen F. Swanson, brother; Nathan (Linda) Kimbrough, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends. Funeral Service, 2 PM, Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Daytonview Church of the Nazarene, 441 Holt St., Dayton, OH. Pastor Lamont Smith officiating, and Rev. Dr. Harold Cotton III eulogist. Viewing 1 PM until time of service. The family



extends a special "thank you" to Respiratory and Nursing



Center of Dayton, OH. Funeral preparations entrusted to



Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave, Dayton, OH 45416.

