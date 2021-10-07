KIMBLE, Wilford Clyde



Age 88, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021. Clyde was born August 24, 1933, in Lettsworth, LA, to Clifton and Edrena Kimble, both of whom preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by four brothers and two daughters-in-law, Stephanie Kimble and Leigh Kimble. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Fran Kimble; three children also survive him: Keith Kimble, Greg Kimble and Diana (Ian) Shepherd; six grandchildren also survive him: Myles, Emily, Caroline, Bailey, Shelby, and Gabe, as does a great-grandson, Gavin; his sister, Lelia Duplessis, and brother, Floyd Kimble also survive him, as do numerous nieces and nephews. Following his graduation from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary in 1963, Clyde went to work in campus ministry. In 1965, as a US Navy Chaplain, he served for a year in Vietnam in the Marine Corps from 1966 to 1967. After his tour of duty he returned to serve in the Navy and Marine Corps, retiring in 1983. He was a survivor of cancer that was attributed to his Agent Orange exposure. Clyde returned to campus ministry in 1984 at both Wright State and Sinclair Universities, working for the Southern Baptist Convention until 1998. His 18 year retirement was spent traveling across North America with Fran. Visitation will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45432 on Friday evening, October 8, 2021, From 5-8 PM. Funeral Services will be held at Fairhaven Church, 637 E. Whipp Rd., Kettering, OH 45459 at 1 PM on Saturday afternoon, October 9, 2021. Interment will be held privately in Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to either The Alzheimer's Association, Wycliffe Bible Translators, or The Navigators in Clyde's memory. The family requests all attendees to please wear a mask at both the funeral home and church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com for the Kimble family.

