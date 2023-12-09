Kimble, June

Kimble (Carroll), June Mildred



June M. Kimble, age 94 passed away on December 3, 2023 at Kettering Ft. Hamilton Hospital. She was born to James and Blanche Carroll of Okeana, Ohio. She married the love of her life, Robert and they traveled extensively throughout the United States and enjoyed 57 years together. She is survived by daughters, Teresa Kimble, Roberta Betscher and husband Tim, Alberta McCane and husband Mike, and Karen Kimble; 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 3 great, great grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Mayzum and husband Tom of Columbus; sister-in-law, Betty Carroll of Texas; nieces; nephews; and many friends. She was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy McMillan and husband John; Mary Carroll, Virginia Fox and husband Hugh; brothers, Hubert and wife Eunice, Jimmy, Yuluis and John Carroll. Visitation will be held at Charles Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Monday, December 11, 2023 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Millville Cemetery. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



