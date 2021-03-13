KIMBLE, Dale Otis



Age 93, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on March 9, 2021. He was born in Orland, Ohio, on August 19, 1927, the son of Raymond and Oma (Keith) Kimble. On September 6, 1947, Dale married Merle Davis. Dale was a WWII veteran who served in the Navy. After



discharge, he was employed with Security Force at WMCO, from 1951 until he retired in 1988. Dale is survived by his wife, Merle; seven children, Diane (Paul) Jones, Joyce (Gary) Smith, Roger Kimble, Karen (George) Napier, Terry (Paige) Kimble, Eddie Kimble, Jamie (Alyssa) Kimble; eight grandchildren, Kimberly Jones, Shannon and Heidi Smith, Trevor Napier, Sophia and Tyler Kimble, Daphne Kimble, Josie Kimble; one great-grandchild, Olivia Cooper; and one brother, Charles Kimble. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery in West Chester, Ohio. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

