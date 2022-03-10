Hamburger icon
KIMBLE, Charles

KIMBLE, Charles E.

68, of Springfield, passed away on March 7, 2022. He was born October 30, 1953 in Springfield. Mr. Kimble was a U.S. Army Airborne veteran and also served in the National Guard. He had retired from the Morgal Machine Tool Co. He loved

animals and enjoyed watching history documentaries. Survivors include his wife, Karen (Worthington) Kimble; daughters, Jessica Kimble and Jolene (James) Roach; grandchildren,

Calvin, Andrew, Quinton, and Aubrey; mother, Donna (French) Mabin; stepmother, Ophelia Kimble; siblings, Steve (Debbie) Kimble and Karen McGee; and two nieces. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Kimble. Private services will be held for the family. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

