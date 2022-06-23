KIMBALL, Russell E.



Russell E. Kimball, 87, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Willow Creek Senior Living. He was a native of Enon, Ohio, and a member of First Christian Church of Springfield, Ohio, where he loved singing in the church choir. He retired CW2 from the U.S. Army where he was a veteran of the Vietnam War and had several distinguished honors. He was a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity and had many friends all over the country. He is survived by four children, Tad Kimball (Virginia) of Burkburnett, TX, Leslee Skees (Allen) of White Mills, KY, Debbra Babb (David) of Rochester, NY, and LaDonna Smith of Naples, FL; one brother, Joseph Kimball (Sue); one sister, Patty Gladich (Frank); a sister-in-law, Linda Bushu; six grandchildren, Angel Hawkins (Vanley), Tony Borja, Alexa Kimball, Elizabeth Babb, Ashlee Skees, Joshua Babb, and T.J. Kimball; three great-grandchildren, Trey and Wesley Lawler and Mallory Hawkins and one great-great-grandson, Cayson Lawler. Russell was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy L. Basham Kimball, his parents, Elmer Leroy and Mary Catherine Wilson Kimball, and three sisters, Ellen Kaffenbarger, Betty Collingsworth, and Roberta (Bobbie) Heinz. Cremation was chosen by the family. A memorial service to honor Russell's life will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 1:00 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A gathering of family and friends will be from 12-1 pm. Livestreaming of the service will be available through the Littleton & Rue Facebook page at the time of service. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at



