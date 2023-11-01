Kiley, Catherine Joan "Cathy"



Catherine Joan Kiley of Greene County, Ohio passed away on October 18, 2023.



Cathy is survived by her parents Harvey and Joyce Kiley, her children Abby Frey (Eric), Madeline Rasch (Mike), and Philip Zofkie, her grandchildren Rosie Frey, Annabelle Frey, Caroline Frey, Carmen Rasch, Wesley Rasch, and Dominic Rasch. She is also survived by her siblings Becky Bryant (Don), Barb Long, Harvey Kiley (Shelley), Marcia Albers (Mike), Theresa Horvath (Scott), and Donald Kiley (Suzanne), along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends.



Catherine graduated from the Chicago College of Osteopathy in 1985. She worked for her father's family practice, serving the people of Carlisle, Ohio until she bought the practice and Harvey retired. She later sold the practice to her partner and began Geriatric Directions, a medical practice serving the elderly and disabled of the Dayton area. She was medical director of many nursing homes in the Dayton area, bringing her attention to detail and excellent bedside manner to her patients. When she saw patients, she looked them in the eyes, held their hands, and listened to their stories. She was exceptional at treating the whole person, not just individual symptoms.



She volunteered on the board of Dayton Right to Life and traveled the country teaching her research for geriatric care to the American Medical Association members. Cathy had an incredible work ethic. She retired in 2023 and moved to Houston, Texas to be with her grandchildren.



Cathy loved novels, travel, decorating and shopping. Her nails and purses always perfectly matched her outfits. She was always dressed to impress.



Catherine will be celebrated by her friends and family privately. Donations in her memory can be made to The Houston Area Women's Center.



