Kilburn, Barry D.



Barry D. Kilburn, 75 years of age, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 30, 2024. He is survived by his loving and devoted spouse of 38 years Karen, mother Eva Kilburn, brother Timothy Kilburn, daughter Tracy Stallworth (and son-in-law Eric, grandson Evan and granddaughter Lauren) son Christopher (and daughter-in-law April, grandsons Cecil and Emerson). He is preceded in death by his father Cecil Kilburn, granddaughter Izzy Radcliff and sister-in-law Anna Kilburn. Barry's interests through the years included fishing, scouring flea markets, attending auctions and selling antiques but his greatest joy was being with family. He was a masterful storyteller and loved to share amusing stories from everyday life. A deeply loved husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend who is forever sealed in our hearts and dearly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held for family at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





