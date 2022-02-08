KILBANE, Farrell M.



Age 79, of Centerville, passed away on January 27, 2022.



He leaves to cherish his



memory, his wife of 56 years, Mary Lou, daughter Susan Kathleen (Michael Smith), sons Patrick (Melissa) and Matthew (Gina), grandchildren Brogan, Corrigan, and Farrell Smith, his sister Marian Flash (Walter,



deceased), brother Thomas, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Celia Kilbane, his sister Margaret Ann



O'Malley (William, also deceased), and brothers James (Evelyn) and John (Judy).



Farrell was the son of Irish immigrants, born August 12, 1942, and raised on the west side of Cleveland. He graduated from St. Ignatius High School at age 16, received a bachelor's



degree from John Carroll University at age 19, and went on to earn a PhD in physics at Ohio State University. He was passionate about math and science.



Farrell spent his entire career working as a principal research physicist at Armco/AK Steel Company and shares multiple



patents for his groundbreaking work in metallurgical science. He loved the challenging nature of his work, whether it was at his desk, at the lab, or problem solving at the mill. Over the years, he had close friendships with a number of his



colleagues.



As a father, Farrell was the intrepid leader on family vacations and adventures into the world of camping, fishing, and after-school sports. He was very engaged with his children's education and was active in local school issues; he was an avid



believer in the importance of science, reading and the education of children.



Though some people thought of him as a quiet man, he reveled in rowdy debates, inspired by those at the big Irish



dinner table of his youth. After retirement, he enjoyed



gardening, classical music, and Sudoku puzzles. Exercising the mind was always one of his favorite 'sports.'



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, OH 45459. All are welcome. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn.



There will be a short visitation prior to the mass. Out of concern for COVID risk, there will be no reception afterward. A memorial gathering will be planned for a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Foodbank, Inc., the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, or a charity of your choice.

