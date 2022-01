KIDD, Richard D.



Age 56, of Dayton, departed January 10, 2022. Survived by loving family and friends. Walk through visitation 10 AM-



12 PM, Friday, January 21, 2022, at The Dayton Steam Plant, 617 E. 3rd Street, service to follow at 12 PM. Interment Woodland Cemetery. MASKS ARE MANDATORY.



