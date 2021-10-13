KIDD, Elvis Ray



93, of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021. He was born in Rowan County, Kentucky, on November 27, 1927, the son of Elmer and Nona (Lambert) Kidd. He



retired from General Motors



after many years of service and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a longtime deacon at the Northridge Freewill Baptist Church in Dayton and loved his church family. Survivors include his daughter, Charlotte Kidd; sister, Bernice Dehart; brother, Glenn Kidd and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nadine and brother, Pat. His funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the Glen Haven Memorial Gardens Chapel with Pastor Tim Hamilton officiating. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow. Memorial donations may be made to Kindred Hospice. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME, Springfield.

