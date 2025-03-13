Keys, Eli J.



Keys, Eli J., 39, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, March 8, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. Eli was born March 21, 1985, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Jeffrey (Cindy) Keys, South Carolina, and his wonderful, loving mother, Cheryl (Luse) Claypool, Cedarville, and wonderful stepfather, Bill Claypool, Fairborn. Eli was a happy, loving, energetic and ornery boy who loved listening to music, dancing and watching The Price is Right. Eli was always the life of the party and thought everyone was there to celebrate him. He also loved his family more than anything. His family is very sad to lose him and will miss him dearly, but happy to know that all his earthly restraints have been lifted, and he is finally running free into the arms of his grandma Luse. In addition to his parents, Eli is survived by three siblings, Grant (Kellee) Keys, Mexico, Lindsey (Jeff) Heunen, Tipp City, and Trae Claypool, Fairborn; nieces and nephews, Ezra, Evie, Elias, Eden, Isabella, Ellisyn, Colin, Liam and Cora Jo; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Russell and Norma Luse; and paternal grandparents, James and Irene Keys. The family would like to thank his special caregivers that cared for him over the years, Ann Wolfe, Brittany Wallace, Tiffany Holmes, Patty Rich, and Allen and Carmens Caring Hands Staff. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 16 at 4:00 p.m. in Grace Baptist Church, Cedarville. The visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 2 p.m. in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare League, 6330 Willow Dale Rd, Springfield, OH 45502. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



