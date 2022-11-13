KEYER, Leah E.



Age 37, formerly of Oakwood, OH, passed away recently. Leah was born on March 10, 1985, to Tim Gilliland and Suzanne Walsh, in Dayton, OH. She graduated from Oakwood HS before going on to receive her B.A. in Health Administration from Ohio University. Upon her graduation Leah began her career at The Ohio State University working in the Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medicine, Wexner Medical Center. In 2018 she moved to Philadelphia, PA, where she worked for the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Over the years Leah was an ardent fan of soccer and often played in rec leagues with her friends and enjoyed figure skating and watching ice hockey. She volunteered for donations to the homeless, especially during the Holiday season. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Robert and Ruth Gilliland; maternal grandfather, David Walsh; and uncle Mark Gilliland. Leah is survived by her father, Tim Gilliland; mother, Suzanne Walsh; brother, Grant Gilliland; grandmother, Joan Walsh; uncles, Tom Gilliland, Rex (Pam) Gilliland, Robert (Ruth) Gilliland Jr., James Walsh, and William Walsh; and other extended family and friends. A memorial will be held in the spring of 2023, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent DePaul.

