Ketring, Kerry L.



1947  2024



Kerry L. Ketring DVM, ACVO, of Mason, Ohio, peacefully passed away on May 5, 2024, after a valiant battle with AML and dementia. Kerry was born April 19, 1947, to his wonderful parents, Keith and Betty Ketring in Dayton, Ohio. Kerry grew up in Fairborn, Ohio, having a wonderful childhood surrounded by generations of family and many friends. This is where he met his adored wife Marsha Carr. After Kerry graduated from Fairborn High School in 1965, he attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio from 1965 to 1968. He then went to and graduated from The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, 1972. He remained at The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine in the ophthalmology residency program from 1972 to 1975. Dr. Ketring then stayed on the staff at OSU and became a diplomate in the American College of Veterinary Ophthalmology in 1977.



Dr. Kerry Ketring established the All Animal Eye Clinic in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1977 and consulted and received referral cases from all points of the tri-state area including the Cincinnati Zoological Gardens and the Louisville Zoo. He traveled the world as a guest lecturer and presenter. Kerry authored multiple books on the topic of veterinary ophthalmology along with many peer-reviewed articles in multiple professional journals.



Kerry was preceded in death by his mother and father and his beloved wife Marsha in 2017 after fifty years of a blessed marriage. Besides his parents and wife, Kerry was also preceded in death by his great friend and fiancée Kathy Marshall and beloved grandson, Jordan Ketring. Kerry is survived by his two children, son Jeff and daughter Emily (Daniel Smith) along with seven grandchildren, Alexis, Braeden, Caitlynn, Cassie, Lindsay, Tyler, and Kody. Dr. Kerry Ketring is also survived by his brother Dr. Kevin Ketring, sister-in-law Pam Ketring (Wysocki) and his sister Pam Thompson and brother-in-law Gary Thompson. Kerry will be forever missed and loved by all.



To celebrate Kerry's wonderful life, we will gather on June 2, 2024, at the Manor House at 7440 Mason Montgomery Rd, Mason, OH 45040 from 1 to 3 p.m. If desired, please donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in Kerry's name.



