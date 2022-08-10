KESTER, Esther

KESTER (nee' Swartz), Esther Margaret



Passed away at age 79 on August 3, 2022, in Kettering, Ohio. She was born on December 1, 1942, in Wadsworth, Ohio, the daughter of Betty and William Swartz. She is survived by her husband, James Kester, by her children Deborah Ruscitelli (Tony) and Robert Kester, and granddaughter Kristen, mother Betty Gift, and several nieces and nephews and their children.



In the early years of her life she grew up in Wayne County, Ohio, and attended the Rittman, Ohio, public schools. She was graduated from Otterbein College in 1964 from Westerville, Ohio, with a BS in Education. She later received an MA in Education from Edinboro College (now WestPenn Edinboro University).



Esther taught English and Language Arts first in Geneva, OH, public schools, and then after marriage to Jim, in Ralston, NE, Zweibrucken, West Germany, and Northmont Public Schools in Englewood, Ohio. She retired from teaching in 1998 after 30 years of creditable service. She co-authored a conference paper on educating junior high students.



She was an energetic church member. She founded the bookstore at Christ Church, recruited people to work it, and obtained publications to sell. She became a fast friend of the members of her church women's group. She was a leader of the annual Sunday party for hot dogs and sundaes, keeping a collection of how-to and lessons learned. She served Holy Communion on a rotating schedule and also ushered at times.



Within her community, she assisted with the annual graduation picnic for 6th graders moving up. She canvassed for charities in the neighborhood, heart fund and cancer research. In Northmont she hosted a Sister Cities visitor from Germany.



Esther enjoyed traveling to Carolina beaches, Stratford, Ontario, (for Shakespeare plays), the Lake Erie shore, Maine, and Boston. Enjoyed concerts and recordings of Handel's Messiah.



A service of remembrance will be held from noon to 1 pm Friday, Aug 12 at Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Road, Kettering, OH 45429. The funeral service will be immediately after at 1 pm in the church. Interment will be at Davids Cemetery, David Road in Kettering immediately after the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society. A special Thank You to Hospice of Dayton and to the staff of Laurels of Kettering. Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel is assisting the family.

