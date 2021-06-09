springfield-news-sun logo
X

KESSLER, Kent

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

KESSLER, Kent

55, of Oak Hill, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, from cancer. Preceded by his mother, Linda Kay Maddux Kessler and son, Zachary Michael Kessler. Survivors include his father, Lauris Kessler; brother, Kevin Kessler; niece, Kristin Kessler Murray; nephew-in-law, Anthony Murray; great-nieces,

Madeline and Alaina and his dog, Pup. In keeping with his wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no

visitation or service. See www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kirkpatrick Funeral Home

554 Washington Avenue

Washington Court House, OH

43160

http://kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top