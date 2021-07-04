KERR, Robert R.



Mr. Robert Kerr, age 74, passed away after a short battle with brain cancer on Friday, June 25, 2021, with his daughter



Adrienne and his companion Victoria by his side. Bob moved to Homosassa, FL, in 2017 where he enjoyed his "second retirement" fishing and boating with Victoria and his friends. His first 15 years of



retirement were spent in the mountains near Durango, CO, ranching, hunting, and



socializing with his neighbors. Bob was an Industrial Engineer with a 38-year career at General Motors and Delphi, working in the U.S. and abroad. He traveled the world for professional and personal pursuits and loved meeting people wherever he went. Those who knew and loved him will remember his boundless energy, the sparkle in his eyes, and his quick wit. He is survived by his daughter Adrienne (Scott) Beckett,



companion Victoria Conklin, sister Carolyn Foster and his brother Lamar (Doris) Kerr; he was predeceased by his brother Allen Kerr. In accordance with his wishes, no formal services will be held.

