KERNAN, Jr., John Emmett "Jack"



Age 90, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave, Centerville. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.