springfield-news-sun logo
X

KERBY, Mindy

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

KERBY, Mindy Leigh

Age 51, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 4, 2022, at 4:25 pm. She was born on March 15, 1971, in Findlay, Ohio. She was the youngest daughter of

Michael and Bonnie Kissell. Mindy attended Bluffton High School and Apollo Career Center, where she studied graphic arts and design, graduating in 1989. She married Timothy Kerby in 2002. Mindy was a

loving wife who enjoyed traveling with her husband, mostly to the favored destination of the Smoky Mountains. She

collected pottery and enjoyed using her artistic talent to decorate her home. Mindy's memory will be cherished by her

husband, Timothy Kerby; her parents, Michael and Bonnie Kissell of Findlay, Ohio; her sister, Tracy Kissell (Craig Moore) of Findlay, Ohio; mother-in-law, Martha Kerby; and many

extended family and friends. A visitation will be held from 9:30 am to 11:00 am on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, where a funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. A private burial service for the family will follow the funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the following charities that Mindy held dear: South East Asian Orphan Foundation (SEAOF), Advocates 4 Animals, or Abandoned Angels Cat

Rescue. To share a memory of Mindy or to leave a special

message for her family, please visit


www.NewcomerDayton.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
PEOPLES, Delbert
2
HUNT, Naneda
3
JACKSON, Eugene
4
Dewitt, Joseph
5
DRYER, Mark
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top