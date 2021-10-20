springfield-news-sun logo
KENNY, Susan

KENNY, Susan M.

Age 78, of Dayton, passed away peacefully Friday, October 15, 2021. She was preceded in death by her loving husband,

William R. Kenny. She is survived by her 2 sons, W. David (April) Kenny and Darrell (Lisa) Kenny; and 5 grandchildren. Memorial service will be 5:30 PM Sunday, Oct 24, 2021, at

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. The family will receive friends from 4 PM until the time of service. To leave the family a special message, please visit


www.bakerhazelsnider.com


Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

