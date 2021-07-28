springfield-news-sun logo
KENNEDY, Yvonne

KENNEDY, Yvonne M.

Age 59, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum

Chapel, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45409, with Rev John Allen officiating. Walk through visitation will be held 10:30 am until 11:00 am. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave.

