KENNEDY, ROBERT

Robert Eugene "Rob" Kennedy, 55, of Springfield, passed away February 4, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born March 21, 1966, in Springfield, the son of Marvin G. and Martha (Cooke) Kennedy. Rob enjoyed the Cincinnati Bengals, the Ohio State Buckeyes, cars (especially his Camaro), lifting weights and working out. He was a graduate of Kenton Ridge High School class of 1984 and a graduate of Clark State's Criminal Justice Studies class of 1987. Rob was employed at Topre America. Survivors include his loving wife; Joyce (Thornburg) Kennedy, his father; Marvin Kennedy, four children; Ashley Kennedy, Jacob Kennedy, Kaitlyn Kennedy and Abigail Kennedy, a stepdaughter; Kaleigh Cummins, three grandchildren; Ellie, Emmie and Bodhi and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother; Martha Kennedy and a brother; Jerry Kennedy. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Graveside services will be held at 11:00AM Thursday in New Carlisle Cemetery. Burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be shared at


