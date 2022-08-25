KENNEDY, Michael Robert



79 of Beavercreek, passed away peacefully, Sunday, August 14 at home with his family at his side. Mike was born October 17, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Robert and Mary (Planner) Kennedy. Mike leaves to cherish his memory, his sister Patricia Kennedy of Beavercreek, niece Kathleen (Jeremy) Richie, nephew Eric (Jana) Hendershot, great-nephew and niece Nathan and Evelyn Hendershot of Centerville. Mike was an alumni of Chaminade High School where he later taught. He graduated from the University of Dayton with a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Bachelor of Science in Education. Raised in the Belmont area for over 70 years, he moved in with his sister when his health declined. He worked at WPAFB for 2 years, retiring in 1997. A passionate Science Fiction fan, he founded Starward Bound, a club for other Sci-Fi fans. He was a voracious reader as evidenced by his massive library of books on just about every subject one could imagine. There was always room for another book! He was also greatly involved in ancestry. A dedicated genealogist, he loved tracing family trees back generations. An aid collector, he loved garage and estate sales. There will be a visitation at Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum, 118 Woodland Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45409, Saturday, August 27 starting at 11:00 am, followed by a funeral service at 12 noon with Chaplain Ed Ellison presiding. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek entrusted with arrangements. To share a special memory of Mike or leave a message for his family, please visit: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

