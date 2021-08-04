KENNARD, Franklin Dee



Franklin Dee Kennard age 84 of Franklin passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, at Hospice of Butler Warren County. He was born in Lebanon March 24, 1937, the son of Oscar and Oma (Jayne) Kennard.



Dee is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Norma; his children, Wade (Erika), Todd, Mark (Jennifer) Kennard and Rhonda (Eric) Blevins; also step children, Thomas Richard and Beth (Grant) Kerber; 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He also leaves his brothers, James (Mary Lou), Doug (Donna), Harry (Ludy) Kennard and sister, Nevaruth "Tooty" Murray.



Funeral services will be Thursday 10:00 am at the Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St. Franklin. Visitation will be Wednesday 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.anderson-fh.com.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Butler Warren County in memory of Dee Kennard.



