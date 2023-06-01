Kendall, Thomas



KENDALL, Thomas Edgar, "Tom", age 86, of Oakwood, passed away Sunday May 28th, 2023. He was born in Beckley West Virginia on October 14, 1936 to George and Lucie (Raines) Kendall and moved to Oak Hill at age 5. He was formerly the vice president of Mike-Sells Potato Chip Company and prior to that vice president of Dayton Coca Cola Bottling Company. He was involved for many years with the Dayton Horse Show, was a member of the Antioch Shrine Mounted Patrol, Masonic Lodge 147 and active member of the Scottish Rite valley of Dayton, Spring Run Trout Club, Dayton Country Club, Dayton Rotary Club, and the Collins High School Alumni Association. He was the ringleader of the Tuesday night group at the Oakwood Club, enjoyed Ohio State football and never missed a game on TV. He also enjoyed golf, fly fishing, classic car restoration, sailing, and travel. Tom was a beloved husband, father, and devoted grandfather who enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren, never arriving without presents for them in hand. With his wife by his side, he loved traveling to places such as the family cabin in Michigan, the Greenbrier, Oak Hill for high school reunions, Hilton Head, Florida, and sailing with friends in the British Virgin Islands. He loved being behind the bar in their home and entertaining friends. He could often be found manning the grill for friends, cooking "old family recipes", and when it came to a low country boil no one did it better. Tom was a true southern gentleman with a legendary mischievous streak, and always had a joke or story at the ready. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers James, Harold, and Randolph. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Lillian (Reeder) Kendall, daughters Kimberly Kelsch and Lisa Packer (John), grandchildren Jack Kelsch (Lexi), Hannah Kelsch, Kelly Packer, Bridget Packer, and Hugh Packer, a sister Nadine Morgan of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends. The family would like to express our gratitude for the loving care given by the wonderful staff at the Alois Alzheimers Center as well as Hospice of Southwest Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Thomas's memory to the Collins High School Alumni Scholarship Fund(po box 462, Oak Hill WV, 25901). There will be a visitation Friday June 2, 2023, from 5-7pm at Routsong Funeral home Kettering with a funeral service being held Saturday June 3, 2023 at 5pm at Routsong Funeral home, family will receive guest starting at 4pm. (2100 E Stroop RD, Kettering Ohio) Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

