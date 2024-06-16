Kendall, Lillian

Obituaries
2 hours ago
Kendall (Reeder), Lillian "Jill"

age 81, of Dayton, OH, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Services for Lillian will be held Friday, June 21, 2024, at Routsong Funeral Home in Kettering. Visitation will be held from 10:00am-11:00am, with the funeral service to immediately follow. A reception will be held at Dayton Country Club. Arrangements made by Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/

