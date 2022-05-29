KELVER, Shirley Marie



Age 71 of Clayton formerly of Moraine passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022. Shirley was born in Dayton, OH, on July 21, 1950, to the late Dail and Ofa (Stidham) Jordan. Shirley was a retired Customer Service Rep. with P.N.C. Bank. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Steven Kelver (Feb. 5, 2009). Shirley is survived by her daughter Cassandra and husband Ed Davy of Clayton, 4 grandchildren: Jordan,



Jasmine, Savannah and Chloe. Funeral services will be Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Dayton First Church 7031 North Main St. Dayton, OH 45415 with Pastor John Stone



officiating. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to service Thursday (11 a.m.-1 p.m.). Final resting place will be at the Dayton



National Cemetery with her husband Steven. In lieu of



flowers memorial contributions may be made to Dayton First Church. Arrangements Sanner Funeral Home West Carrollton.

