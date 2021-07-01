KELLY, Patricia "Patty"



Of Springfield, Ohio, passed on, Thursday, June 17, 2021, peacefully at her home. She was born on October 23, 1937, in Martins Ferry, Ohio, to Willard Francis Vandervort and Anne Vandervort.



She is survived by her brother, David (Jean) Vandervort; daughter, Leslie (Rocky) McKinney; son, Doug Marconi; and grandchildren Hannah and Samuel McKinney and nieces and nephews. Pat loved her swimming pool, shopping, shoes, cooking and working with children with special needs. Honoring Patricia's wishes, she was cremated and her ashes will be buried with her parents.



A memorial is planned for Saturday, July 17th at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1801 St. Paris Pike, Springfield, OH 45504 at 2:00PM. A visitation will be one hour before the services.



Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Willard Francis Vandervort and Anne Vandervort and her husbands, Jim Marconi and John Kelly.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society 1-800-227-2345 or htttps://donate3.cancer.org.



Arrangements entrusted to the care of KINLEY funeral home.

