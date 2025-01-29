Kelly, Jr., Leo F.



KELLY, Leo F., 87, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully January 25, 2025 surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was born on January 15, 1938 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late Leo F., Sr. and Edith (Taylor) Kelly. Leo was a Catholic Central High School graduate, attended Wittenberg University and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where he attended elementary school. He enjoyed a very successful career in the metal working industry, holding many positions with Ohio Steel, Bauer Brothers, International Mineral & Chemical Corporation and finishing his working life as General Manager of Fenton Foundry Supply Company. He was an avid golfer and belonged to Northwood Hills Country Club. He was Co-Chairman of the "Rosie" Rosencran ALS Memorial Golf Outing, supporter of St. Vincent DePaul, Cincinnati Bengals fan and a Notre Dame faithful. Survivors include his devoted wife of 65 years, Patricia (Gordon); five children and spouses, Mark (Ana) Kelly, Chris (Jackie) Kelly, Tim (Barbara) Kelly, Kathy (Tim) Evans and Danny (Amy) Kelly; 13 grandchildren; Keegan (Erin) Kelly, Samantha (Jon) Fawley, Matthew (Sophie Keiser) Kelly, Andrew Kelly, Kaylin Kelly, Sean Kelly, Conor (Stacey) Kelly, Claire (John Erwin) Evans, Grace (Sam Newkirk) Evans, Brendan (Kaiti) Kelly, Brian (Melissa) Kelly, John Kelly and Colin (Maggie Bruce) Kelly; 11 great grandchildren; step-grandson and spouse, Grant (Michelle) Friedberg; two sisters; Mary O'Boyle and Patricia Lubbers; in-laws, Marilyn and Mickey Hannon, Cynthia and Stan Erter along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Joanne Achbach, brothers-in-law; Frank O'Boyle, Ray Lubbers, Al Achbach, nephews Kevin Lubbers, John Achbach, as well as special family friends, Mark and Marianne Frawley. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday in St. Joseph Catholic Church. Immediately following Mass, the family will be receiving friends and family at the Knights of Columbus #624 for a luncheon celebration of Leo's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be welcome to Catholic Central School, St. Joseph Catholic Church or St. Vincent de Paul Society. The family is being served by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



