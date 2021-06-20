KELLY, Larry

KELLY, Lt. Col. Larry Gene



U.S. Army retired



Age 81 of Englewood, Ohio, passed away on January 7, 2021, at home surrounded by loved ones. Larry was born in Bryan, Ohio, where he graduated from high school in 1957. He graduated from The Ohio State University in 1962 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts and was commissioned a 2d Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps. Mr. Kelly served on active duty for 22 years, with assignments in Germany, Taiwan and Viet Nam and, in the United States with the 101st Airborne and 82nd Airborne Divisions. Among his awards were the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service Medal with OLC, the Army and Air Force Commendation Medals, and the Master Parachutist Badge, along with several foreign military awards. While in the Army , he taught ROTC at the University of Toledo. When at the University he earned his MBA in 1973. Following his



retirement from the Army in 1983, Larry joined Computer



Sciences Corporation and worked in the Dayton, Ohio, facility as a Senior Project Manager until he again retired in 2004. He remained a loyal alumni and avid Ohio State fan throughout his life and a member of the Bryan Lodge 215, F. & A.M. for over 50 years. In retirement, Larry served as a Volunteer at the Dayton Art Institute and, continued to travel through-out the United States, maintaining his interest in art and history. He enjoyed many activities and hobbies including poetry, photography, post card collecting and spending time with family.



Larry leaves his devoted wife Mary L. (Raber) Kelly, stepdaughters Jennifer Brynn Timmer of Rochester, New York, and Jaime Christine Timmer of Montherod, Switzerland, and niece



Ashley Schoeppner of Bowie, Maryland. He also leaves a brother Mark A. Kelly of Seminole, Florida and sister Connie J. Kelly of Sheffield Lake, Ohio, daughter Wendy Kelly Bastyr and son-in-law Rick Bastyr of Western Springs, Illinois, and a son Joel Mark Kelly of California, 5 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Christopher Gene Kelly and stepson Jerry Allen Timmer, his sister Carol A. Zellner and his



father, Hubert W. Kelly and mother, Pauline N. Kelly. The



family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Memorial Services following at 2:00 p.m. with Ken Hummel officiating. Interment will be held privately at Shiffler Cemetery in Bryan, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bryan Area Foundation



(www.bryanareafoundation.org). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

