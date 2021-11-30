KELLY, Kathleen

KELLY, CPPS,



Sister Kathleen



97, died peacefully on Nov. 26 at Maria Joseph Center Dayton, Ohio, under the care of hospice. She was born April 1924 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and entered the Sisters of the Precious Blood Dayton, Ohio, July 1943. For 78 years she faithfully served God and His people. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Salem Heights chapel, 4960 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio, on Wed., Dec. 1, 2021, at 10:30 am with burial following in Salem Heights Memorial Garden. Visitation begins in chapel at 9:00 am followed by Sharing of Memories at 10:00 am. To attend services one must be fully vaccinated.



Sr. Kathleen began serving others as an elementary, high school and community college teacher in California, Colorado, Indiana and throughout Ohio. In the Cincinnati area she taught at St. Margaret Mary North College Hill; Sts. Peter and Paul Norwood; and Regina High School. For the next 27 years, Sister Kathleen was a passionate advocate and source of strength for some of the most vulnerable residents of inner city Cincinnati through her work with Tender Mercies. She saw the good in each person and embodied God's love for them because she wanted to bring love, pardon, light, hope and joy in the midst of hatred, injury, darkness, despair and sadness.



Sr. Kathleen joins her parents and 2 siblings in heaven. She is survived by her Precious Blood Community of Sisters and cousins. She is an inspiration and will be missed. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at



www.bakerhazelsnider.com