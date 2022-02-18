Hamburger icon
KELLY, Judith A.

Age 85, of Kettering, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald P. Kelly; parents Ursula and Ben Brink; and brother, Jim Brink. Judy is survived by her 3 daughters: Kathy

Kelly-Long (Bill), Beth Stremel (Matt), and Sandy O'Grady; 6 grandchildren: Michael O'Grady, Maggie Stremel, Patrick Stremel (Julie), Kelsey McPherson (Zack), Cassie O'Grady, and Courtney Thakur (Gaurav); and 3 great-grandchildren:

Anthony O'Grady, Xander Higley, and Adalyn McPherson.

Judy taught in the parochial school system for many years, and retired from Holy Family. She was an avid traveler as well as a loving mother and grandmother. She volunteered for much of her life, most recently by clowning at local hospitals. A memorial mass will be held at 10:30am on Friday, February 18, 2022, at St. Charles Borromeo, 4500 Ackerman Blvd. Friends may gather from 9:30am until the time of service at church. If unable to attend in person, please join us in prayer and participate virtually at http://stcharles-kettering.org/.

Private burial entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made in Judy's name to SICSA at https://www.sicsa.org/give or to Broad Street Presbyterian Church Food Pantry at https://bspc.church/donate. Online condolences may be left at


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


