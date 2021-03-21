KELLY, Jocelyn Louise



Jocelyn Louise Kelly died in Port Orange, FL, on March 17, 2021. Jocelyn was born in Trenton, Michigan, on May 13, 1936, to Owen and Helen Kelly. She graduated from McGuffey High School in Oxford in 1954 and received a BS in Education from Miami University. She spent many years teaching Social Studies in the Fairfield School System and moved to Port



Orange after retirement.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Jean Beasley. She is survived by her sisters, Janet Chehab of Daytona Beach, FL, and Joyce Gerdel of Houston, TX. She is also



survived by her nieces and nephew, Diane Jeffries and Steven Beasley, both of Cincinnati, Elizabeth Martin of Spring, TX, and Jennifer Reiss of Port St. Joe, FL. A private service will be held for her family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Volusia Memorial Funeral Home.

