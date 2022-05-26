springfield-news-sun logo
KELLY, Pastor Frank

Age 87 of Franklin, OH, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022. Pastor Kelly was a founding member of Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church on Gillen Lane in Miamisburg and was the Pastor there for 35 years. He was born May 27, 1934, in Wartburg, TN, to the late Douglas and Hilda (Smith) Kelly. Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp.. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, wife Carol A. Kelly, son Ricky Kelly, brothers and

sisters Daisy Brooks, Katherine Terry, Leroy, Arn Lec, Wade, Clyde, Smith, and Bert Kelly. Frank is survived by his children Jim and Kim Hadley, Tim and Cynthia Hadley, Tracy and

Teresa Kelly, Penny and Mark Rudd, Robin Kelly Young and Tony, Kim and Mark Armstrong, sister Frances Whaley and

numerous Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. Funeral services will be Friday, May 27, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Community Jesus Church, 5309 Tinch Lane, Franklin, OH 45005. Pastor

Jimmy Anderson will be officiating. Visitation will be 3 hours prior to services (10 a.m.-1 p.m.) at the church. In lieu of flowers donations are asked for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

