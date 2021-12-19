KELLY, Florence H.



Born May 26, 1934, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 10, 2021. She was



a graduate of Dunbar High School Class of 1952. Following she was employed by Defense Electronic Supply Center (DESC) before transferring to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base later retiring in 1995 with 39 years of service. She was also employed at Sears Roebucks for many years. Florence was an avid member of McKinley UMC her entire life where she served on the usher board, United Methodist Women, Pearl True Robinson subgroup and tirelessly in the church kitchen. She was well known throughout the community for her home baked goods and potato rolls. She enjoyed traveling with Jim's Mini Tours as her hobby for several years. Upon her death, Florence has chosen to donate her body to Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine Anatomical Gift Program. She is preceded in death by parents Alonzo and Laura Wilkes, Sr.; daughter, Stephanie Simpson; and brother, Alonzo Wilkes, Jr. Leaving to cherish her memory are children Loretha Kelly-Whiteside, Dale Henderson (Janet Russell), Phillip (Adrennia) Kelly, Lorrie (Richard) Veal, Alan (Tonja) Kelly; and many grand-children, great grand-children, nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be held Monday, December 20, 2021, at McKinley United Methodist Church, 196 Hawthorn Street, Pastor Peter Matthews officiating. Family will receive friends at 11:00am followed by service at 12:00pm. Masks required.

