KELLY, Evelyn K.



75, of Cable, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday morning, May 10, 2022. She was born in Greenfield, Ohio, on November 1, 1946, the daughter of the late Shelby and Ettamae (Hill) Cogan. Evelyn will be remembered as a



loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Michael G. Kelly; children, Shari Hurley, Randy Smith, Ralph Smith, and Scott Smith, sister, Linda (Dave) Nelson; eleven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Stephen Cogan and a granddaughter, Heather Smith. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Vale Cemetery with Pastor Mike McKenzie presiding. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com



